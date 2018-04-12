Alliance General Membership Recognizes Sixgill IoE Sensor Data Services Platform

Sixgill®, LLC, the leader in sensor data services for governing Internet of Everything (IoE) assets, announced that the company has been named a General Member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance – one of the world’s most recognized and trusted technology ecosystems.

The Alliance’s 400+ global member companies provide a wide range of scalable, interoperable solutions that accelerate deployment of intelligent devices and end-to-end analytics – including everything from modular components to market-ready systems. Members of the Intel IoT Alliance are known for creating leading-edge IoT solutions, and helping organizations bring products to market faster than ever before.

Sixgill’s enterprise-grade sensor data services platform, Sense, includes foundational data automation technology to help every industry tap the next leg of productivity growth that IoT is beginning to unlock. Successfully governing connected assets requires capturing sensor and contextual data, pinpointing relevant data intersections from noisy streams, and triggering automated responses to pertinent events, quickly.

Sense is essential for companies building sensor data-informed applications for IoT, IIoT and IoE. A backbone system for data collection, normalization, classification and processing for task-specific applications is needed in all industries to manage torrents of sensor data and exploding numbers of connected assets that include people, places and things. Sixgill Sense APIs enable Sense-As-A-Service for organizations across devices, operating systems or data environments, including x86, Windows, industrial Linux, Ubuntu, Wind River and other embedded environments.

Sixgill Sense is proven in the field and supports applications available on over 50 million devices by a major U.S. carrier, and has powered crowd management and audience communications at large events in the U.S. and Europe.

“General membership in the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance further validates Sixgill’s data services platform, which offers total flexibility for organizations to develop responsive, sensing IoT/IoE applications with no limits on data sources, data-diversity, applications or scale,” says Phil Ressler, CEO of Sixgill. “We are thrilled to be part of this vibrant alliance of solutions providers helping organizations realize the full potential of IoT.”

For more information on Sixgill, this video offers a concise overview. Sixgill’s “Making Sense of Sensor Data” video series is here. Visit Sixgill’s Intel Alliance listing page or the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance website for more details.

About Sixgill

Sixgill builds universal sensor data and automation services that enable organizations to govern IoE assets. Our Sense™ IoE platform offers developers the ability to acquire, analyze and act on any sensor-generated data, at any velocity or scale. Sense can acquire sensor data from any emitter or gateways, and distill actionable intelligence for quick, programmatic response. Sixgill offers customers a single powerful platform to unify sensor data management, process automation and analytics for all sensor-informed applications. Visit Sixgill.com.

