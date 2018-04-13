Top Silicon Valley CEO of FireEye, McAfee and Documentum to Share Insights on Building Top Tech Companies

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 13, 2018–

With online registration now open for the Southeast’s premier venture conference, Venture Atlanta announced today that Dave DeWalt will deliver the opening keynote at this year’s conference.

DeWalt is a Silicon Valley-based cyber security icon having lead innovative software companies such as FireEye and McAfee, resulting in billions in new revenue and thousands of new jobs. DeWalt is currently managing director of AllegisCyber as well as a director of various corporate boards including Delta Airlines, ForgeRock, ForeScout and PhantomCyber. In addition, DeWalt regularly advises government and corporate leaders on matters related to cyber security, technology and strategy.

“Dave is one of our country’s most accomplished leaders in software and cyber security,” said Alex Estevez, chair of the speaker committee for the Venture Atlanta board and venture partner with Accel Partners. “As such, we are pleased to have him kick off this 2018 conference and we look forward to Dave’s guidance for the future success of entrepreneurs and investors in the Southeast.”

DeWalt joins an impressive roster of top-level Venture Atlanta speakers over the last two years, including the following:

Mark Cuban – owner, Dallas Mavericks, chairman and CEO of AXS TV and one of the “sharks” on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank

Scott Dorsey – CEO, ExactTarget (sold to Salesforce.com for $2.5B)

Brad Feld – founder, Foundry Group

Ernie Garcia – CEO, Carvana (startup to IPO to $3B+ market cap)

John Marshall – CEO, AirWatch (sold to VMWare for $1.5B)

Tom Noonan – CEO, ISS (sold to IBM for $1.3B)

Jay Simons – president, Atlassian (startup to IPO to $12B+ market cap)

Jeff Sprecher – chairman, NYSE / CEO, Intercontinental

Ted Schlein – general partner, Kleiner Perkins

Rich Wong – general partner, Accel

DeWalt’s keynote address will open the Venture Atlanta conference on Tuesday morning, October 16, 2018. The 11th annual Venture Atlanta has relocated to a larger venue to accommodate more attendees and has also expanded its company showcase as it continues to successfully connect the Southeast’s best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors. This year’s conference will take place October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta at the Southern Exchange at 200 Peachtree. Atlanta technology innovation hub Tech Square Labs is returning as the event’s premier sponsor.

Venture Atlanta showcases the most promising technology companies located in Georgia and its expanded footprint of Texas to Washington, D.C., that are at both early and later stages and seeking to raise capital in the next 12 to 18 months. For more information or to register, visit https://www.ventureatlanta.org/pricing/.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier venture conference, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. Now in its 11th year as the region’s largest investor showcase with over 900 attendees, Venture Atlanta connects the best and brightest entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

