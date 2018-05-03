ServiceNow today announced plans to acquire AI startup Parlo in a cash deal scheduled to close later this month. Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed at this time, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat.

ServiceNow will integrate Parlo’s natural language understanding technology named Broca into its Now platform for business process automation. Broca will make the Now platform better able to understand the nuances of conversational language, according to a statement about the acquisition shared with VentureBeat.

“We are rapidly moving away from structured data such as filling in forms and data fields, towards unstructured interactions with machines such as free-form text, voice and gestures. Our goal is to make every day work interactions simple, accessible and natural for everyone,” ServiceNow VP Pat Casey said in a statement.

ServiceNow helps more than 4,000 customers automate tasks and workflows like IT help desk activity or HR processes.

Parlo is the latest AI startup to be acquired by a larger software company. On Wednesday, Cisco acquired Accompany, and in the past two weeks Adobe has acquired both Uru, an AI startup that embeds ads in videos, and voice app platform Sayspring.

More to come.