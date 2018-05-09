What better way to entice would-be customers with your smart home concepts than to launch model homes that demonstrate all your new-fangled gadgetry? There is no better way, and that’s exactly why Amazon is opening a lineup of Amazon Experience Centers for the public.

Created in conjunction with real estate giant Lennar, Amazon’s first batch of Experience Centers are now open in a range of locations across the U.S., including in San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Orlando, with more scheduled to open soon.

In a nutshell, the smart home setups feature Amazon’s own Echo devices, its physical Dash replenishment buttons, Ring video doorbells, and Fire TVs alongside smart home products from third parties that include lighting, locks, shades, thermostats, sprinklers, and more. The idea behind these new locations is to showcase just how Amazon’s Alexa assistant can integrate with all manner of domestic products and appliances to make your life that little bit easier.

Feeding into this, Amazon is also offering a service whereby you can “recreate” the experience in your own home, allowing you to schedule an in-home visit to guide you through everything you need to know in order to drag your house out of the 20th century and into the future.

Selling

Ultimately, this is a sales ploy for Amazon’s burgeoning AI and smart home business, which includes its recent billion-dollar Ring acquisition, as it gives consumers first-hand access to life inside a super-connected abode.

“We wanted customers to experience a real home environment that showcases the convenience of the Alexa smart home experience, great entertainment available with Prime, and Home Services,” said Amazon Services general manager Nish Lathia, in a press release.

News first emerged that Amazon and Lennar were working together on smart home experiences last summer, while reports surfaced last month that Shea Homes, which builds retirement communities in Northern California, was installing Amazon Dot speakers into ceilings in new buildings.

With the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon all pushing to infiltrate the home with their connected wares, we can likely see similar partnerships between technology companies and real estate firms in the future. For now, Amazon appears to be taking the lead.