Baobab Studios’ latest VR movie, the John Legend-produced Crow: The Legend, just revealed an all-star cast ahead of its premiere at Cannes Next this weekend.

We already knew that Legend himself would play the titular role in the VR animation, but Baobab recently confirmed that Oprah Winfrey would be joining him as The One Who Creates Everything By Thinking. The piece is also set to star Ready Player One’s Tye Sheridan as Turtle, Freakish’s Liza Koshy as Owl, Sarah Eagle Heart as Luna, Constance Wu as Skunk, and Star Wars: Rogue One’s Diego Luna as Moth. That’s an impressive cast for a VR experience.

Baobab cofounder Eric Darnell is directing the experience. Darnell previously directed the Madagascar series for Dreamworks as well as Baobab’s first two VR films, Invasion and Asteroids.

The feature’s first chapter will be taking over all five of the VR screening booths at Next on May 12th. Attendees will get a first glimpse of the story inspired by a Native American legend that itself tells the origins of the crow and the sacrifices the creature must make in order to help the world around him. Baobab is promising an interactive experience that viewers will be directly engaged in.

The second chapter in the experience will debut later in the year.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018