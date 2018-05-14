Why wait until the end of your Uber trip to give feedback when you’re ready to share your impressions during your ride? Well, until now it hasn’t been possible to do so — you had to wait until your trip was over before you could offer any kind of feedback through the app.

However, Uber has announced that you will now be able to carry out all manner of actions through the mobile app during your journey.

The problem that Uber is looking to circumvent is this: When you’ve disembarked from your car, you probably have better things to do than sit and construct meaningful and detailed feedback. And the more time passes after a ride has finished, the greater the chance you’ll forget what the experience was like anyway.

Now riders will be able to provide feedback about their driver in real time, as well as leaving a tip.

This raises a few concerns, of course — surely you would be less inclined to leave negative feedback if your driver was able to discover it while you were still in the car? The good news is that the driver won’t see any feedback until you’re out of there. Another potential issue could be that if you leave feedback too soon, it may not capture the full story. For example, what if a driver was perfectly nice at the beginning of a ride but then went a little weird at the end? According to Uber, you can edit your feedback up until the ride officially comes to a close.

Pressure

Uber is, of course, under significant pressure on multiple fronts around the world, with rivals inching into its territory, city regulators taking a firmer stance on its business practices, and drivers reportedly earning a pittance. Indeed, some drivers in New Zealand are taking the day off today to protest low pay.

And this latest endeavor is about more than might be apparent at first glance. The company says it’s looking to launch a new program in June that recognizes “top quality drivers” and encourages “continued outstanding service.”

No details have been provided about what form that program will take and whether it will translate into more money or other perks, but it’s clear that Uber is trying to win back some of the support it has lost over the years. New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been on huge charm offensive in various markets around the world, focusing on issues such as safety and now, it seems, driver happiness.

By encouraging real-time, in-depth feedback, Uber said it will also be more able to identify problems that are not actually the driver’s fault, such as an issue with Uber’s technology that leads to problems with pick-ups, for example.