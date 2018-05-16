Facebook is introducing a slew of updates to its Stories and Camera features, starting with users in India. The changes are mostly designed to give users more ways to save photos and videos directly on Facebook.

First, users will be able to save photos and videos taken with the Facebook Camera on Facebook. Currently, it is possible to save photos and videos taken on the Camera to a phone’s camera roll, but not to a Facebook account. Second, users will be able to share audio-only clips on Stories or to upload audio, along with a photo that was taken previously.

Finally, users will also gain access to a Stories Archive that will show photos and videos previously shared to the ephemeral Stories feature. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Snapchat also rolled out an archiving feature, called Memories, to its ephemeral Stories in July 2016.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the updates will be rolled out “shortly thereafter” to users around the world, but didn’t give an exact timeline.

Facebook rolled out Stories globally in March of last year. And CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call that Facebook expects Stories to overtake posts in feeds as the most popular way people share content in social apps — not just on Facebook but across the company’s other apps, like Instagram and Messenger. Stories and accompanying photo and video filters are also critical to Facebook’s goal of making the camera the first augmented reality platform.