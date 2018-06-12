Chip design company ARM has acquired Stream Technologies to provide improved connectivity for internet of things (IoT) devices.

IoT is ramping up as once-dumb everyday objects become smart and connected, and ARM wants to provide the chip and hardware infrastructure to make everything work together seamlessly. Stream Technologies will help ARM do that.

The tech will give ARM’s customers and partners “single pane of glass” visibility of connectivity and device management across all devices, regardless of location or network.

Stream Technologies supports physical connectivity across all industry-standard wireless protocols and devices critical for making IoT data accessible, said Hima Mukkamala, senior vice president and general manager of IoT Cloud Services at Arm, in a blog post.

ARM (as well as owner SoftBank) has a vision of a trillion connected devices by 2035 — driven by many factors, including the opportunity for companies to derive real business value from IoT data.

The benefits of leveraging this data are often obvious: greater efficiencies, faster time to market, cost savings, and new revenue streams. Embracing these benefits ultimately comes down to ensuring the data is trusted, secure, and quickly accessible so as to provide meaningful insights.

The Arm Mbed IoT Device Management Platform addresses these requirements by enabling organizations to securely develop, provision, and manage connected devices at scale.

The next evolution of the Mbed IoT Device Management platform is now underway, thanks to the acquisition of Stream Technologies, which will be integrated with the platform to enable connectivity management of every device, regardless of location or network, ARM said.

Stream supports the physical connectivity across all major wireless protocols — including cellular, LoRa, Satellite, etc. — that can be managed through a single user interface. Seamlessly connecting all IoT devices is an important part of ensuring their data is accessible at the appropriate time and for the right cost across any use case.

Founded in 2000, Stream is a connectivity management technology provider that maintains more than 770,000 managed subscribers and two terabytes of average traffic per day.

The combination of Stream’s technology with Arm’s Mbed IoT Device Management Platform will provide partners with a robust end-to-end IoT platform for managing, connecting, provisioning, and updating devices in a way that is easily scalable and flexible.

“This scalability is critical as we move from billions to trillions of connected devices,” Mukkamala said.