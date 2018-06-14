U.S. Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Chris Coons (D-DE) have sent a letter to Amazon demanding answers following an incident last month when a woman in Portland, Oregon who declined to share her full name told CBS News affiliate Kiro-TV that a recording of a conversation she had was sent to a person in her phone contact list without her knowledge or consent.

Coons and Flake are members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law. Flake is chairman of the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law.

The letter (PDF) addressed to CEO Jeff Bezos asks a series of questions, including how efforts Amazon has made to anonymize data, whether Echo speakers are permitted to record background conversations in order to listen for the “Alexa” wake word, and all the ways Amazon “uses, stores, and retains consumer information” like voice data.

The letter was sent Monday and first reported today by Wired.

An Amazon spokesperson told VentureBeat in a statement at the time that the Echo smart speaker woke up when it incorrectly heard a series of words several times and interpreted the words as an attempt to send a message to a person in her contact list using Amazon Voice Messaging.

“Unfortunately, recent events have demonstrated that it may take just a few words for Alexa to share with others personal information that the consumer would prefer — and would expect — to be kept private,” the letter reads. “While Amazon has stated that the company is evaluating options to make this series of events less likely to occur, we are concerned that the device in this instance performed precisely how it was designed. Without prompt and meaningful action, we expect that additional instances like the one summarized above will happen again.”

Alexa records each interaction every time it hears the “Alexa” wake word.

Users can delete specific recordings by visiting their history by visiting the history section of the Alexa app.

All voice recordings associated with an Amazon account for each of their Alexa-enabled products, by selecting the applicable product at the Manage Your Content and Devices page.

The letter from Flake and Coons follows a series of appearances by tech companies to answer questions from U.S. Senators.

Legal counsel from Facebook, Twitter, and Google appeared before the U.S. Senate to answer questions about how their platforms were used to manipulate voters last fall while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before House of Representatives and Senate committees in April and the European Parliament in May to answer questions about the improper use of data of 87 million Facebook users in the U.S. and other parts of the world in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.