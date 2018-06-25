Amazon is expanding its Prime member discount program to cover all Whole Foods stores in the U.S. from June 27.

The ecommerce giant first started offering Amazon Prime members a 10 percent discount on some Whole Foods purchases in Florida back in May, and it has been slowly expanding the offering to other states around the country in the six weeks since. Now all 365 Whole Foods stores in the U.S. will offer 10 percent off “hundreds of sale items” that are marked with yellow stickers and “deep discounts” on other products from this week.

Vortex

Amazon’s huge shift into the brick-and-mortar realm kicked off last June with its $13.7 billion acquisition of the natural foods supermarket chain. The company wasted little time in leveraging its acquisition once the deal closed in August, including slashing Whole Foods pricing and selling its own hardware at the outlets. Earlier this year, Amazon also started offering free Whole Foods deliveries in the U.S. within 2 hours through Prime Now.

Ultimately, Amazon wants to hook customers into its ecommerce ecosystem, with its annual Prime membership serving as the glue to keep people onboard. Amazon is already buying up the TV rights to packages for sports, including tennis and soccer, to make access to Prime TV an additional incentive for buying a Prime membership. And Whole Foods discounts fit into that broader scheme — it’s one extra perk for joining Prime and one more way to get consumers into the Amazon vortex.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” noted Whole Foods Market president and COO A.C. Gallo, in a press release. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit, and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”