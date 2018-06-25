The Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP) Allows Kony and Jack Henry Customers to Build Robust Kony DBX Digital Banking Solutions Faster

Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking application and platform solutions, today announced that is has been accepted as a member by Symitar, a Jack Henry company, for the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Symitar VIP gives third-party vendors direct access to Symitar technical resources to achieve product integration with Jack Henry core platforms. As a member of the Symitar VIP program, Kony and Jack Henry customers will benefit by significantly speeding up the integration process to build robust Kony DBX digital banking solutions, leveraging the customers’ investment in their core banking system.

Product integration challenges are the leading causes for project delays and a major obstacle for credit unions, preventing them from delivering digital banking solutions to its members. The primary objective of the Symitar VIP program is to resolve this challenge and ensure credit unions are able to quickly and easily deploy the technology products that they need.

“Kony has a proven track record of deploying robust digital banking solutions for customers invested in Jack Henry’s core products,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president and general manager, Global Financial Services, Kony, Inc. “This latest evolution – becoming a Symitar VIP member – demonstrates our commitment to accelerating collaboration and innovation in the digital banking ecosystem.”

Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), is the recognized leader in core data processing and ancillary technology solutions for U.S. credit unions. Founded as a private company in 1984, Symitar built its reputation by combining robust, flexible technology products with customer service levels that are unmatched in the industry. Its Episys® core platform quickly became the data processing system of choice for progressive credit unions of all sizes, including many of the largest in the country.

Kony recently launched its Kony DBX digital banking platform and application suite to help banks and credit unions cost-effectively accelerate their digital strategy. Building on more than a decade of digital expertise across multiple industries, advanced technology solutions and an expansive partner network, Kony DBX represents a major advancement of Kony’s strategic focus on digital banking. Kony is also the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences across all customer touchpoints, with greater business agility.

Kony has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony DBX

Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

