Three weeks after releasing the initial developer betas for iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and tvOS 12, Apple today released the first public beta of macOS Mojave for recent Mac computers. Free to download from Apple’s Beta Software Program website, Mojave joins the first public betas of iOS 12 and tvOS 12 that were released late on Monday.

Sometimes referred to as macOS 10.14, Mojave is the sequel to macOS 10.13 High Sierra. It updates the Finder with a Dark Mode, adds deeper photo functionality and photo gallery-like folder views to the Finder, and includes a Continuity Camera feature for instant importing of iPhone images and scans. Mojave also adds Home, Stocks, News, and Voice Memos apps to the Mac, generally mirroring the iPad versions of the apps found in iOS 12.

macOS Mojave supports the following Macs:

MacBook Pro (mid 2012 and newer)

MacBook Air (mid 2012 and newer)

MacBook (early 2015 and later)

iMac (late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017 or newer)

Mac Pro (late 2013 or newer, or mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with Metal-capable GPUs)

Mac Mini (late 2012 or newer)

Users interested in trying the new Mojave, iOS, or tvOS betas can sign up for Apple public beta access through the Beta Software Program website. Backing up your device is very highly recommended before installing any beta, as data corruption can happen during the testing process. That said, all three of the current public betas are quite stable and reliable, apart from some scattered third-party app crashes on macOS and phone-related issues on iOS.

Note that the beta version of watchOS 5 for Series 1 through Series 3 Apple Watches remains available solely to developers through Apple’s developer portal. Apple historically has not offered public betas of watchOS.