Kids’ taste in toys change from generation to generation, but as parents with preteens will tell you, one thing never goes out of style: cardboard. (See: Nintendo Labo.) That conceit was the driving force behind The Crafty Robot‘s Smartibot, an artificial intelligence-enabled cardboard robot kit that teaches kids the fundamentals of circuitry, motors, and code.

“We believe [that] building your own robot should be affordable, easy to understand and exciting for everyone,” Ross Atkin, one of Smartibot’s four cofounders and a part of a team of inventors on the BBC’s The Big Life Fix, said in a statement. “Smartibot … allow[s] everyone the opportunity to experiment with the latest A.I. technology in a fun and inventive way.”

Smartibot, which launched on Kickstarter today and starts at about $40 for U.S.-based customers, comes with everything you need to get a miniature robot up and running: a sheet of cardboard that folds into one of three designs, one of which can carry coffee mugs; a circuit board; several motors; and a battery box that takes four AA cells. An embedded Bluetooth chip allows you to remote-control your creation with a smartphone.

Image Credit: Smartibot

One of the bot’s configurations has you slot your smartphone into a cardboard holster, and uses a computer vision algorithm to identify cars, dogs, people, and other objects. That’s where the AI comes in — the Smartibot app lets you program routines that take advantage of its object-detecting prowess. After a few minutes of dragging and dropping control elements in a design grid, you can have the robot chase your cat, follow a toy car around the house, or bring you a cup of coffee.

“[W]e have worked ruthlessly to maximize robot fun [while] minimizing manufacturing complexity,” Atkin said.

Smartibot’s versatility doesn’t stop there. Hardware hobbyists can attach the kit’s circuit board and other components to anything their heart desires, be it Legos or RC cars (or a potato, as Smartibot’s founders suggest). The platform supports up to 14 motors — 4 DC motors and 10 servo motors — and can plug into other motorized toys. In fact, Atkin claims that Smartibot can control anything that runs on four or fewer AA batteries, including home appliances, electrical fans, and lights.

Image Credit: Smartibot

Budding programmers can extend Smartibot’s capabilities with Microsoft’s MakeCode block-based programming language or JavaScript. It’s also compatible with the BBC’s Microbit computer — Smartibot can exchange data between Microbit robots that have a Microbit Radio installed.

The team plans to ship Smartibot kits to backers in October and November of this year, but the company is already hard at work on expansion modules. The first two, a 144-LED fully programmable display and a board with laser distance and a gesture sensor, will launch later this year.

This is the second crowdfunding campaign for London-based startup The Crafty Robot, which launched the eponymous Crafty Robot — a USB-powered programmable bot that ships with decorative cardboard templates — in 2015. It shipped 1,600 units in all, Atkin said.