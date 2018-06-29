SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 29, 2018–

Industry Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on venture capital, today announced the closing of its fifth hybrid fund of funds, Industry Ventures Partnership Holdings V, L.P. (“the Fund”), with total commitments of $335 million. The Fund will continue the same successful strategy of primary commitments and early secondary purchases in smaller, early-stage venture capital funds as well as direct co-investments alongside these small funds. The new fund brings the firm’s total institutional committed capital under management to $3.4 billion, with $1.1 billion dedicated to our hybrid fund of funds and direct co-investment strategies.

“We are grateful for the strong support the Fund received from both existing and new investors,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and Founder of Industry Ventures. “The addition of the Fund allows us to continue to strengthen our venture capital platform offering GPs capital support throughout the lifecycle of a fund and offering limited partners a single manager relationship with exposure to all stages of venture capital.”

Roland Reynolds, Managing Director of the hybrid fund strategy, commented that “as a pioneer in the seed fund and emerging manager categories, we have been working with leading next generation managers for more than 12 years, and we remain active in identifying the next wave of top small fund managers. We are grateful that leading institutional investors and consultants have recognized the attractive return opportunity in this segment.” The Fund’s investor base includes leading institutions representing government and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family offices and the firm’s Managing Directors.

“Partnership Holdings V enables our team to continue our successful strategy of deep collaboration with some of the top small funds and entrepreneurs in the venture capital business,” said Ken Wallace, Managing Director of the hybrid fund strategy. The hybrid fund program has investments in over 120 small venture capital partnerships, 20 co-investment funds and 35 direct co-investments in the technology sector.

About Industry Ventures LLC

Industry Ventures is a leading investment firm that focuses on venture capital. The firm has three investment strategies: secondary investments, hybrid fund of funds investments and direct co-investments. Founded in 2000, the firm manages $3.4 billion of institutional committed capital and is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

