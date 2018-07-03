Syte is using image recognition technology to redefine the retail search experience.

Syte, provider of image recognition technology for retailers, announced today that Gartner named Syte a Cool Vendor in it’s 2018 Cool Vendors in AI for Retail report. The report recognized three companies and stated, “CIOs can use this research to find new and innovative vendors supplying AI solutions that support a variety of retail business benefits.”

“We are honored and humbled to be selected as a Cool Vendor by Gartner.” says CEO, Ofer Fryman. “Our passion is to help our retail partners generate significant increases in revenue and attract new users. We feel Gartner’s research is another strong indication for us that our customers are reporting these successes and seeing the positive results we aim for.”

Each year Gartner selects companies in varied fields to be recognized as a Cool Vendor.

Syte’s offerings are all powered by our proprietary deep learning AI technology. Syte is powering the future of retail by automating processes on the retailer’s backend while improving shoppers’ experience. Syte provides image search technology, inspiration curated from social media, and in-store solutions to create a more seamless shopping experience.

About Syte

Syte enhances retailer’s online & in-store experience with next-generation visual AI. Syte’s mission is to curate a user’s personal shopping experience, making every inspiration in their world immediately discoverable and shoppable. Companies like Boohoo, Marks & Spencer, Farfetch, Kohls, Etam and more are using Syte’s solutions to automate internal processes and create a more accurate and interactive user journey.

