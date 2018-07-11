Fueled by Innovation in its Digital Banking Portfolio, Kony DBX Customer Base Jumps 115 Percent Globally

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 11, 2018–

Kony, Inc., a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that sales growth for its Kony DBX business has dramatically increased, growing 69 percent in fiscal 2018. The company also increased its new banking customer base by 115 percent worldwide.

The rapid growth comes on the heels of Kony’s recent launch of its DBX digital banking platform and application suite. Kony DBX represents a major advancement to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction. Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.

“When you enjoy the intersection of compelling market forces and best-in-class solutions, good things happen,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO of Kony, Inc. “Kony is bringing the market’s leading digital banking platform to banks, credit unions and insurance companies around the world. Through Kony DBX, many of the world’s leading financial institutions are leveraging a new way to deliver better user experiences, and do so with agility, security and efficiency.”

Kony serves more than 90 financial services companies around the world, including banks of all sizes, credit unions and insurance companies. Some of the customers that recently partnered with Kony to accelerate their digital transformation include CIMB Niaga, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, IndusInd Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank, Logix, Mercantil Bank, ORNL Federal Credit Union, Orange County’s Credit Union, Partners Federal Credit Union, PSECU, TDECU, and TMB Bank.

“For more than a century, Hancock Whitney Bank has helped our Gulf South clients and communities achieve their financial goals and dreams. We are continuing that commitment through delivering innovative digital solutions that engage our clients and improve client satisfaction,” said Jennifer Wilson, senior vice president and chief digital officer, Hancock Whitney Bank. “With Kony, we are making significant forward progress in our digital banking journey, and we look forward to leveraging the newest capabilities of Kony’s digital banking solutions.”

“We have been partnering with Kony to provide an omnichannel experience both for retail customers and small to midsize businesses. With multiple apps across channels and platforms, TMB has been able to penetrate into a large user base, and increase the assets,” said Lorenzo Tassan-Bassut, Chief Operating Officer, TMB Bank. “With business and IT collaborating well with service providers, TMB has seen the rapid pace of Agile based development, several technology innovations and is able to successfully create and improve digital banking experiences for TMB’s internal business development managers and end customers.”

“In the last 10 years, IndusInd Bank set an objective of being a technology backed customer centric organisation. In line with this goal, the Bank set out to deliver new innovations to its customers each year and is now known for being one of the most innovative Banks of India,” said Mridul Sharma, EVP and Head Technology, Induslnd Bank. “In this journey, a mobile first and a customer first approach was a priority. We partnered with Kony to imbibe a Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) approach to mobile-first applications, which has helped us deliver rich app experiences that are appreciated by the customers, while ensuring that the complexity of multiple code bases for the various platforms that we serve is kept to the minimum. This has helped us in better time to market, thus ensuring that the client experience remains fresh and dynamic.”

“Our cast members of The Walt Disney Company are increasingly expecting to do banking anywhere at any time,” said John Janclaes, president and CEO, Partners Federal Credit Union. “In the past, credit unions distinguished themselves by providing direct person-to-person interaction, and today our challenge is to bring that personal service to the digital realm. We rely on Kony as our strategic partner to help us accelerate our digital transition so we can better meet the needs of our cast members today and in the future.”

“In the relatively nascent years of mobility in banking, CIMB Niaga was a pioneer in envisioning that truly capturing value would need to be far more than merely transporting internet banking functionality to a new device,” said Rita Mas’Oen, Operations and Information Technology Director, CIMB Niaga. “Using technology as a game changer and passion to push the envelope with digitization, CIMB Niaga evolved and transformed its mobile banking apps to New GoMobile in 2017. Kony’s platform helps achieve the transition quickly and seamlessly, delivering secure, robust and convenient apps that put excellent customer experience at its top. Giving limitless banking service in the customer’s hand, anywhere and anytime! There will be No More No!”

About Kony DBX

Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical. For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes accelerate digital success by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees.

Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005018/en/

Kony, Inc.

Jean Kondo, +1 510-823-4728

Jean.kondo@kony.com