Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (Didi) has officially launched its taxi-hailing business in Japan, as part of a previously announced joint venture with SoftBank.

Didi, for the uninitiated, emerged back in 2015 following a merger between local Chinese rivals Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, and the combined entity is now the market leader in China by some distance, powered by a series of gargantuan funding rounds.

Much like Uber, Didi offers smartphone-based car services such as carpooling, taxis, and premium cars with drivers, however the company’s inaugural Japan launch won’t include ride-sharing as it it is illegal in Japan. Earlier today, SoftBank CEO Mayoshi Son slammed the Japanese government for banning ride-sharing, calling his country “stupid.”

The new joint venture, which will be called Didi Mobility Japan Corp., is expected to produce its first fruits this coming fall with the launch of a consumer ride-hailing app in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, among other major cities. Additionally, Didi users from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will be able to use their existing app to hail taxis in their native language while in Japan.

Related to this new venture, Didi said that it also plans to introduce Chinese-to-Japanese translations within its mobile app in China, allowing Japanese travelers to converse with local drivers in real-time through instant messaging.

Going global

Unlike Uber which has pursued an aggressive global roadmap for years, Didi has been a little more cautious with its international aspirations, choosing to bide its time before looking too far outside of its native China. A few months back, Didi launched its first real own-brand service outside of China, kicking off in Uber stronghold Mexico. Last month, Didi expanded to Australia too.

Elsewhere, Didi also recently acquired Brazil’s 99, and it has expanded into Taiwan via a franchise model targeting local taxi drivers, while it invested in Careem to gain clout in the EMEA region.

Athough Uber is still the global leader in the e-taxi realm in terms of reach, its trajectory seems to be moving in the opposite direction to that of Didi. Indeed, Uber sold its Chinese arm to Didi in a $35 billion deal back in 2016, which was followed by a merger with Yandex.taxi in Eastern Europe last year. Back in March, Uber elected to merge its operations with Grab in Southeast Asia, while rumors abound that the San Francisco-based company is mulling a deal with Careem in the Middle East.

As consolidation engulfs the ride-hailing industry, all signs seem to point to a future where just a handful of e-taxi companies hold fort.