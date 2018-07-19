Kony Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant and the Furthest on the Completeness of Vision Axis

Kony, Inc., the leading digital applications and platform solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms, and positioned the furthest on the completeness of vision axis. Kony has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the mobile application development platforms space for six consecutive years.

As the largest provider focused purely on omni-channel digital solutions, Kony serves leading companies across multiple industries including banking and financial services, retail, healthcare and energy sectors, with more than 250 million mobile app users worldwide and managing more than 3.4 billion user sessions annually.

“A rich digital experience demands a broad array of seamless capabilities across multiple channels, but none more prolific than the ubiquity of mobile,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony Inc. “While Kony is setting the pace across all digital channels, we remain both proud and committed to our enduring leadership in mobile that we feel has been validated by Gartner by being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms for the sixth straight year.”

According to Gartner, Leaders in this Magic Quadrant “must have a strong combination of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In the MADP sector, this means that Leaders are not only good at cross-platform development, deployment and management across the full life cycle, but also demonstrate strong vision for multiexperience development support. A Leader must also have open architectures and support open standards, while showing a solid understanding of IT requirements, and scalable sales channels and partnerships. Leaders must provide platforms that are easy to purchase, program, deploy and upgrade, and which can connect to a range of systems of record and third-party cloud services.”

The Kony AppPlatform is an open and standards-based, integrated platform for mobile app development and beyond. It supports the entire application software development lifecycle (SDLC) and operations (DevOps) lifecycle, empowering enterprises to quickly design, build, deploy, and manage omni-channel app experiences. This full DevOps solution encompasses unique app user interface design and development tools (Kony Visualizer), powered by Kony’s mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS), API Management and backend application development offering (Kony Fabric). It extends fully to the Line of Business through the addition of Kony AppVantage, which allows customers to rapidly obtain secure, enterprise-grade apps as an end-to-end managed service. Leading enterprises worldwide rely on Kony to realize the:

Fastest development and deployment speed – 50-60% savings over custom native or web development;

Richest interaction design and native user experiences – delight your customers with no-compromise, modern omni-channel experiences;

Ease and speed of backend integration – reduce cost and effort of integrating to backend APIs, databases and legacy middleware by up to 75%;

Automated protection and insights – ensure best-in-class security and analytics are enabled by default across your entire application; and

Patented cross-platform API with guaranteed SLA – future-proof your app with the only SLA that guarantees support for OS upgrades within 30 days.

Kony also recently launched its DBX digital banking platform and application suite. Kony DBX represents a major advancement to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction. Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms, Jason Wong, Van L. Baker, Adrian Leow, Marty Resnick, 17 July 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes accelerate digital success by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees.

