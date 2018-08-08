G5’s in-house creative agency innovates brand experiences that perform across the entire customer journey exclusively for property management real estate marketing

G5, with 13 years of dedicated focus building out front-end property management digital marketing solutions, is again disrupting the marketplace with G5 Studio. Real estate property managers no longer have to choose between deep analytics or compelling customer brand experiences – G5 delivers both.

G5 Studio Innovates In-house Creative Agency Business Model

G5 Studio is a first in the property management industry, giving real estate marketers direct access to the cutting-edge capabilities of a full-service creative agency while also realizing the benefits of a comprehensive and integrated digital technology program. Marketing objectives quickly gain momentum from an award-winning team of brand strategists, designers, and copywriters with demonstrated expertise in real estate brand development.

The mission of G5 Studio is to build purposeful brand experiences – from websites and content marketing strategies to property signage and marketing collateral – all designed to reflect customers’ unique identity and captivate target audiences. G5’s deep understanding of real estate marketing combined with a performance-first mindset gives customers the competitive edge to stand out and lead in the industry. Clients have a one-stop shop for all creative services to support digital marketing strategies.

G5 Studio Portal to the Intelligent Marketing Cloud

G5’s Intelligent Marketing Cloud houses a comprehensive set of real estate digital marketing solutions including digital advertising, SEO, reputation and social management, mobile and web optimization, lead insights, and intelligent call scoring all on one platform. Performance-based websites designed by G5 Studio serve as a portal to the Intelligent Marketing Cloud, working in tandem to optimize direct cross-channel leads identified through predictive intelligence to have high purchase intent. These lead insights are driven by digital advertising programs with dynamic spend adjustments that are based on market and property inventory signals to continually maintain high occupancy levels and increase net operating income (NOI).

Samantha Skrobot, Asset Operations – Marketing, LivCor

“Our websites don’t just display amenities and daily rates, they communicate the unique identity of our diverse group of assets across the country. By presenting thoughtful concepts on logos, photography and graphic design, G5’s creative services team delivers digital assets that transport website visitors to our properties. Every time I visit a website that G5’s creative team worked on, I feel like I’m there.”

G5 Studio Optimizing Industry Trends and Market Signals

First in the real estate marketing industry to be awarded a Premier Google Partnership, G5 has nurtured an in-house talent network that enables G5 Studio designers to work directly with Google certified SEO strategists. Together, the G5 team creates market-changing performance-based websites and creative assets that optimize real estate conversions, leading to continually higher property occupancy rates. Website designs are extended across all marketing content for an identifiable visual system that works cohesively for brand awareness and demand generation.

In a market that is trending toward increasing oversupply and softer rent prices, G5 Studio helps address the critical need for strategic performance-based brand expression that allows owners and operators to capitalize on investments. When designing from ideation to execution, G5 Studio increases website traffic for 3x higher conversions compared to general industry results. Design strategy that prioritizes user experience maximizes AI-enabled intelligent lead insights to drive higher quality leads, higher occupancy rates, higher revenue, and NOI.

Dan Hobin, CEO, G5

“G5 has an ethos for pushing at the boundaries of front-end real estate marketing innovations for property managers, owners, and operators. We are very deliberate about what we do which has enabled us to build deep domain skill sets. It’s in that approach that we’ve evolved our Creative Services team into an agency-based model that has manifested in G5 Studio. We hear loud and clear from customers that this one-stop shop with specific industry expertise is in high demand. We’ve merged the G5 Studio and Pro Services teams for more seamless customer engagement to deliver performance-based assets with some of the quickest time-to-market deployment in the marketplace.”

Visit G5 Studio for more information on how to optimize the customer journey through strategic design.

G5 Studio Fast Facts

Agency-style design aesthetics and purposeful functionality

Deep knowledge of the real estate industry and verticals

One of the quickest time-to-market deliveries in the industry

Holistic real estate marketing integrations

In-house access to SEO and other domain experts to fully optimize

Single shop for all real estate marketing creative assets

About G5

As the industry leader in real estate marketing optimization, G5 leverages emerging technologies and domain expertise to develop specialized front-end digital solutions and strategies for real estate marketers and property management investors. G5’s proprietary Intelligent Marketing Cloud produces unrivaled performance and scalability in web, local search, SEO, digital advertising, analytics reporting, and dynamic spend optimization.

Founded in 2005, G5 has more than 7,000 properties under management throughout the U.S. and Canada. G5 was named one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies by Inc. magazine and one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. Google selected G5 as a Premier Partner in 2016, the first in the real estate industry, and recently awarded G5 a next-level Premier Google Partnership.

The Bend, Oregon-based company is backed by private equity investor PeakEquity Partners. For more information, visit GetG5.com or email press@getg5.com. Subscribe to the G5 blog, and follow G5 on LinkedIn and Twitter for industry trends and content.

