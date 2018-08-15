MARINA DEL REY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 15, 2018–

Guidance, a commerce service provider to brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, announced today that Jeff Herrera has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and SVP, Partnerships. Herrera will continue to lead marketing strategy and channel development and will now take on a senior leadership role in developing strategic partnerships with new clients and prospects.

“Jeff has been a tremendous asset to Guidance since he joined us almost three years ago,” says Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance. “His extensive experience in all aspects of commerce and retail has allowed us to innovate and grow our strategic partnerships and client relationships in both B2B and B2C.”

Now in its 25th year, Guidance leads the commerce solution provider industry with practices in strategy, creative and design, development, system integration and analytics across multiple e-commerce platforms, including Magento Commerce, Episerver, Shopify Plus, and Big Commerce.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is so incredibly focused on serving the best interests of our client partners,” says Jeff Herrera, CMO and SVP, Partnerships at Guidance. “We go to great lengths to ensure our clients receive the highest quality commerce solutions in the industry.”

Herrera holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University, Chico.

