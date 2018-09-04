This week, Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey are the lucky tech executives who will get grilled by Congress. Tomorrow, the pair will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on how they’re attempting to stop foreign groups from using tech platforms to sway U.S. voters (sans Google, who declined the Committee’s request to send Sundar Pichai or Larry Page). Then, Dorsey will also testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

Wednesday will mark the fourth time in the past year that representatives from large tech companies have testified in front of Congressional bodies. First, lawyers from Facebook, Twitter, and Google got an earful of criticism about how they failed to stop Russian meddling on social platforms prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Then, Mark Zuckerberg sweated through two days of questions on Cambridge Analytica. In July, other tech execs tried to shoot down accusations of bias as they testified about their content moderation.

But Sandberg and Dorsey’s Senate testimony comes at perhaps the most critical moment — just two months before the U.S. midterm elections. Wednesday’s hearing should be used to get as many details for the public as possible about what exactly the tech industry and Congress’ plan is to stop the kind of discord the Russia-linked Internet Research Agency and other groups sowed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and more ahead of the 2016 elections.

Unfortunately, the past three hearings have shown just how difficult staying on task can be. Many senators and representatives still have a poor comprehension of how exactly tech companies work.

They’re fond of asking questions about why a specific piece of content is or isn’t allowed on Facebook or Twitter, repeating questions already asked in previous hearings, or making personal questions about the leanings of Facebook employees, rather than broader ones about how their content moderation or advertising systems actually work.

I’m under no illusions that Senators will suddenly stop and ask these types of questions at Wednesday’s hearings — the past few months of news have provided plenty of opportunity to do so, with notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars’ being banned from multiple platforms, Twitter’s push to limit the reach of trolls and bullies, and a steady stream of leaks regarding Facebook’s content moderation practices.

But senators must recognize that time is of the essence. If the right questions aren’t asked during tomorrow’s hearing, then 2019 will bring another year of fruitless meetings as Congress and tech point fingers at each other for failures in 2018.

Some of the topics I’m hoping will be covered at Wednesday’s hearing include: