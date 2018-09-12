Just ahead of its Gather Round event, Apple briefly updated its website with a sitemap revealing a wide range of new products that are expected to be introduced today — including confirmation of multiple new product names and features. The sitemap was discovered by the blog AllThingsHow.

On the iPhone side, the sitemap appears to confirm that the following devices and related products will debut today:

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, with silver, space gray, and gold options

AppleCare for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr, the 6.1-inch LCD-screened model, in black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue colors, across 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities

AppleCare (with and without “theft and loss” options) for the iPhone Xr, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple silicone and multiple leather cases for the iPhone Xs models, plus OtterBox cases and Belkin screen guards

The leak also includes references to the new Apple Watch model, as follows:

Apple Watch devices are listed in new 40mm and 44mm sizes, up from 38mm and 42mm

A new gold stainless steel model joins prior aluminum and stainless steel options

A wide variety of Sport Bands, Sport Loops, Leather Loops, Modern Buckles, Hermés bands, and Milanese Loops are listed, now including gold Milanese bands for the first time

AppleCare for Apple Watch Series 4

Apart from the sheer quantity of information divulged by the sitemap, today’s leak is noteworthy in that it’s the first to contradict earlier reports that Apple would preserve watch band compatibility between older and newer Apple Watch models. Switching from 38mm to 40mm and 42mm to 44mm sizes would conceivably give Apple more room for screen and battery components, but it might also force current users to buy new bands — and potentially raise the “too big?” question (answer: probably not) for some people.

The leak also confirms rumors that the iPhone Xr will debut in a large range of colors. Questionable images of the device have circulated in recent days — initially purporting to be dummy mockups — showing what appeared to be cool-toned rather than warm or intense colors.

Notably, no Apple product listings reference the iPhone 6s, which some have expected to be discontinued today. While AppleCare continues to be listed for the Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 both appear only as refurbished models, suggesting that the Series 1 will join the previously discontinued Series 2.

Apple’s Gather Round event starts at 10 a.m. Pacific today, and you can read what’s at stake for the company here. We’ll be covering the event live.