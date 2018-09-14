As of October 1, Verizon expects to be the first and only U.S. provider of next-generation 5G wireless services, but until now, its offerings were targeted solely at homes. Today, Verizon and Cradlepoint announced a partnership to offer a “Pathway to 5G for Business” that will combine Cradlepoint hardware and services with Verizon’s 5G and LTE Advanced networks.

Business customers interested in switching to 5G will receive Cradlepoint’s AER2200 wireless edge router and NetCloud service, as well as access to Verizon’s 5G internet trial program — including all the hardware necessary for a complete 5G broadband solution. Collectively, the hardware will give a business customer a modem to get Verizon’s promised 300Mbps typical and 1Gbps peak speeds, falling back to 600Mbps maximum 4G LTE Advanced speeds if necessary, plus Cradlepoint’s router to transmit data over either 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi or wired Gigabit Ethernet.

Cradlepoint says that the NetCloud service features unified edge security for direct internet access, and enables technicians to monitor, manage, and troubleshoot the deployment remotely. Since Verizon has been using the AER2200 in both lab deployments and customer trials, the companies are confident that the router is up to the task of handling enterprise-class 5G connectivity.

“From one of the world’s first 4G LTE enterprise network deployments to early 5G customer trials and today’s announcement on developing a ‘Pathway to 5G for Business’ program, Cradlepoint and Verizon have worked together to deliver innovative wireless solutions to business customers,” said Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern. “Together, we are committed to providing an evolutionary path to 5G that delivers the pervasive connectivity and network agility that enterprises need to embrace digital transformation fully and connect people, places, and things.”

Cradlepoint is offering free workshops on the Pathway to 5G for Business program, with signups available through this link. Verizon’s 5G service will cost $50 to $70 per month, and is currently available only in four cities; Cradlepoint’s pricing will start at $1,120 for the router with NetCloud Essentials for Branch Networking. The companies have not yet set a bundle price or official launch date for their combined offering.