Audi today announced it will provide Alexa voice control for e-tron SUV. Audi’s first all-electric vehicle made its debut Monday and will become available to customers in the U.S. in Q2 2019.

Alexa in e-tron vehicles will function similarly to Alexa in an Echo smart speaker in that it can play music, control smart home devices, and launch Alexa skills.

Audi intends to bring Alexa to additional vehicles in the future, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The arrival of Alexa in Audi vehicles follows the introduction of Alexa in a number of other cars, including select vehicles from Ford and Toyota. Last month, in its effort to compete with the likes of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon’s Auto team introduced the Auto SDK to make it easier for more carmakers to bring Alexa to more in-car infotainment systems.

Amazon for e-tron is the latest in-car AI assistant to be announced. Mercedes-Benz introduced an assistant powered by the SoundHound Houndify platform last week, and BMW launched an assistant earlier this month that can respond when you say you’re tired.

The news comes a day after CNBC reported that Amazon is expected to debut up to eight new Alexa-powered devices this week, including a microwave and an “in-car gadget.”