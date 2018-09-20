Companies Will Share Their Solutions at the Highly Anticipated Annual Event Credited with Helping Infuse the Southeast with over $2.6 Billion in Funding to Date

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier technology innovation and investor conference, announced today the 67 most promising technology companies that will be showcased during its annual event on October 16-17. Leaders from 33 venture and early stage companies will take the podium to pitch their businesses while 34 additional startups will share their visions as “companies to watch” during a dedicated networking event. Now in its 11th year, Venture Atlanta has earned a reputation for consistently identifying tomorrow’s cutting-edge technologies while helping to launch over 400 companies and secure over $2.6 billion in funding to date.

Taking place in the heart of downtown Atlanta, Venture Atlanta is expected to draw a sold-out crowd of over 900 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country with representation from over 150 funds. The conference features a stellar speaker lineup including former NetSuite CEO Zach Nelson and Dave DeWalt, former CEO of FireEye, McAfee and Documentum, as keynote speakers. TechSquare Labs will return as the event’s premier sponsor. Additionally, Techstars Atlanta will help kick off the conference on October 15 with its 2018 Demo Day, in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

“After pouring over hundreds of applications from promising companies, this year’s list of participating companies was the hardest yet to select. From emerging technology startups to more established venture-stage companies, it is clear that tech innovation in our region is incredibly bright and strong,” said Ned Hill, managing director, technology banking at Square 1 Bank and also the Venture Atlanta 2018 company selection chair. “Also featuring iconic technology executive speakers and incomparable networking opportunities, this year’s conference promises to be a tremendous opportunity to forge new relationships in our tech community and to connect the people and capital needed to accelerate growth.”

Since its inception, Venture Atlanta has served as a launch pad for many of today’s successful technology companies, including Acculynk (acquired by First Data), Clearleap (acquired by IBM), Cloud Sherpas (acquired by Accenture), JouleX (acquired by Cisco), Kabbage, RazorInsights (acquired by Athena Health), Roadie, Rubicon, SalesLoft and Silverpop (acquired by IBM).

The following 33 companies have been chosen to present onstage at Venture Atlanta 2018:

2ULaundry

AUTIT

BAM

Bark

Brightwell

brrr°

CulturaLink

DataSeers

Decisely

Demand Driven Technologies

DEVCON DETECT

Excel Health

FlowFound

Fortress Information Security

Fraudscope

FreightWaves

Goodr

GreenPrint

iScribeHealth

Leap Credit

MoQuality

NOWaccount Network Corporation

Peerfit

Radix Health

Reveal Mobile

RoadSync

Safely

Seller Labs

SmartPM Technologies

Soundstripe

Stackfolio

Verady

XOi Technologies

Startup Showcase

In addition to the companies presenting onstage, Venture Atlanta will also include an expanded Startup Showcase featuring 34 companies that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted during the conference’s main networking event to provide “sneak peeks” into their plans and products. The companies include:

Aquagenuity

BOOP | Built Out Of Paper

BoxLock

Carbice Corporation

Cherry Street Energy

Corstrata

CURO

Draftserv Technologies

Eletype

Fitspot Wellness, Inc.

Foresight Augmented Reality (FAR)

FortifyData

Fraudmarc

RealTheory

GreenFill

Jubi

Kobiton

Last Bottle Clothing

Make Music Count

Monetizr

NFANT Labs

OncoLens

Package Solutions

Performance Predictions

PurpleCloud Technologies

Qoins

Speakalytics

SynsorMed

TommyRun

Trusted Sale

Veriphy Analytics

Vertaeon

VRgluv

Yellow Card Financial

“Our inaugural year of the Venture Atlanta Startup Showcase in 2017 was a huge hit – so much so that in 2018, we’re doubling the size and increasing the networking opportunities to showcase even more of our region’s most innovative companies,” said Jason Ferguson, Atlanta district manager of Insperity, the sponsor of Venture Atlanta Startup Showcase. “We’re excited to support these carefully chosen 34 startups as they share their plans and vision as well as build the connections they need to fuel their future growth.”

Venture Atlanta 2018 is anticipated to be another sold-out event. To register, view the conference schedule or access more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org/conference.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, Georgia’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. As the South’s largest investor showcase helping launch more than 400 companies and raise over $2.6 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects local entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter, and visit our blog.

