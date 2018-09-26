Amazon is finally bringing its Music Unlimited subscription streaming service to Canada.

The ecommerce giant first launched its premium music streaming service in the U.S. way back in October 2016, followed shortly after by a handful of European markets. In December of last year the company expanded the service to dozens more markets across Europe and the Americas. But Canada was conspicuously absent until today.

It’s worth noting here that Amazon did in fact launch Prime Music in Canada alongside Alexa and its range of Echo speakers last November. But Prime Music represents just a limited selection of the tunes available to Prime subscribers. Amazon Music Unlimited is the full shebang — a standalone subscription music-streaming service along the lines of Spotify and Apple Music.

“We’ve seen such a positive customer response from the launch of Prime Music for Canada last year, and with today’s launch we’re excited to bring more customers even more choice and ways of discovering music with Alexa,” said Amazon Music’s head of international expansion, Sean McMullan.

After a 90-day free trial, Amazon offers a range of price plans. Those with a Prime membership can pay CDN$7.99 per month or CDN$79 for a year, while non-Prime member plans weigh in at the industry standard price of CDN$9.99 each month. For Echo device owners, Amazon offers a cheaper subscription price of CDN$3.99 per month; however, this limits users to streaming music on a single device.