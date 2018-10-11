G2 Crowd, a peer-to-peer reviews site for business apps and software, announced today that it has raised a $100 million round of financing led by IVP Capital. Existing investors Accel and Pritzker Venture Capital Group also joined the round, as well as new investor Emergence Capital.

This brings the total amount of money raised by the Chicago-based company to nearly $150 million.

Launched in 2012, G2 Crowd’s current CEO and cofounder is Godard Abel, a two-time enterprise software entrepreneur. His first company, a cloud-based price-quoting provider called Big Machines, was acquired by Oracle in 2013 for about $400 million. His other company, a price-quoting software provider for sales reps called SteelBrick, was acquired by Salesforce for $360 million in 2015. He stepped down temporarily as G2Crowd’s CEO to help integrate SteelBrick into Salesforce, and became CEO again this June.

Though Abel describes G2 Crowd as a Yelp for enterprise software, he says that G2 Crowd is seeking to disrupt traditional analyst companies, namely Gartner. The idea for G2 Crowd was born out of his frustration at his previous two companies over how long it would take for analysts to update their briefings.

“Frankly, I think the legacy model of one analyst trying to cover a space doesn’t work anymore,” Abel told VentureBeat in a phone interview, citing the fact that younger office workers are already more inclined to turn to search engines than analyst briefings to get up-to-speed on new products. Additionally, with startups now creating enterprise or cloud services for specific departments within a company, businesses have more new software than ever before to sort through. Gartner evidently sees the value proposition of peer-to-peer reviews site as well, having acquired G2 Crowd competitor Capterra in 2015.

The problem with creating a reviews site business software is that without the proper guardrails, companies are going to either write glowing reviews of their own products, or trash their competitors. So users have to be verified by G2 Crowd with their LinkedIn account in order to write a review. (LinkedIn invested in G2 Crowd last year).

G2 Crowd also checks for things like the account creation date, and how many connections that account has at the company they claim to be working at, to ensure that people aren’t creating fake LinkedIn accounts. Syncing up with LinkedIn also allows people to see if a review is coming from someone who works at a company that’s the same size or within the same industry as them.

Verified users have written more than 500,000 reviews for 56,000 products on G2 Crowd so far, ranging from Slack to QuickBook to MailChimp. Users can also add screenshots or videos walking through how they use the product.

It’s free to write or view reviews, but G2 Crowd makes money by offering marketing add-ons to vendors. 1,200 of the 56,000 products reviewed on G2 Crowd have bought a “premium profile,” meaning that they can add their own videos and content to their profile page, as well as get additional metrics on the types of people that are viewing their profile.

G2 Crowd was ranked no. 179 on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. In 2017, G2 Crowd’s revenue was $11.1 million, up 2,414 percent since 2014.

Abel said that the G2 Crowd plans to use its new financing to expand to Europe and Asia, starting with Japan.

G2 Crowd currently has 210 employees between its Chicago and San Francisco offices, with the majority in Chicago.