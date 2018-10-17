Mobile enterprise marketing firm InMobi announced it has acquired Pinsight Media, the mobile data and advertising subsidiary of Sprint. This all-stock deal is part of a broader strategic partnership between InMobi and Sprint that spans devices, data, media, and marketing.

Pinsight Media is a mobile data and brand intelligence company that works with U.S. telecommunications companies and advertisers across such verticals as consumer goods, retail, entertainment, and finance.

Basically, Pinsight’s suite of advertising products and services help businesses uncover new audiences, discover new market opportunities, and define more effective customer engagement strategies.

“Sprint’s partnership with InMobi goes beyond this acquisition. We have been looking for a strategic partner that can deliver the latest digital marketing and mobile advertising technologies, besides having a deep appreciation of regulatory, privacy, and data concerns,” said Rob Roy, chief digital officer at Sprint, in a statement.

Consumers now have very high expectations when it comes to how brands engage with them from discovery to purchase and consumption. The acquisition of Pinsight builds on InMobi’s enterprise platforms and enables marketers to deliver better ad results and gain insights for chief marketing officers.

”With this acquisition, we are creating the most powerful advertising and marketing platform for the U.S. market by unifying online and offline behavior and providing CMOs with a way to reach and engage them,” said InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari, in a statement. “This industry-first acquisition allows InMobi and Sprint to work on our respective strengths together, and provides a global template for partnerships between advertising platforms and [telecommunications companies].”

As a result of the acquisition, InMobi will expand its North America operations to Kansas City, alongside existing footholds in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. This move follows InMobi’s acquisition of AerServ for $90 million in January and its partnership with Microsoft in June.