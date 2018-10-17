New Kony DBX Customer Growth Spikes 75 Percent Globally; 500 Percent in the U.S. and Caribbean

Kony, Inc., a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that sales growth for its Kony DBX business has dramatically increased, growing 158 percent in fiscal 2019. The company also increased its new banking customer base by 75 percent worldwide, and expanded its customer growth to 500 percent in the U.S. and Caribbean. The growth in new customers is evenly split between banks and credit union customers.

“Investment and disruption levels are at an all-time high from big banks and fintechs to meet ever increasing consumer demand for digital banking solutions,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president and general manager, Global Banking and Financial Solutions, Kony DBX. “In order to compete with the big banks and fintechs, small and medium-size banks and credit unions are turning to Kony DBX to help them innovate and deliver digital banking solutions that are not just at parity to what big banks and fintechs offer, but in many cases leap frogging the competition with innovative next generation digital experiences that better meet their clients’ financial needs.”

Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.

Kony serves financial services companies around the world, including banks of all sizes, credit unions and insurance companies. Some of the new customers that recently partnered with Kony to accelerate their digital transformation include banks and credit unions located around the globe.

Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

