Oracle today announced the launch of the Oracle Digital Assistant for companies to make automated bots that help their employees handle things like enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or human relations needs in a conversational setting.

The announcement was made at Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco and follows a series of updates announced yesterday for Oracle ERP and cloud systems.

A bot development platform for Oracle customers first made its debut in fall 2016.

Like many other automated bots, Oracle’s enterprise assistant derives intent from words using a combination of natural language understanding and

The Oracle Digital Assistant will be able to handle employee needs on popular chat apps like Slack, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat, and can respond to both voice and text queries.

Oracle’s assistant joins a host of offerings available today for enterprise customers, including the Kore enterprise platform, as well as third-party ecosystems for team communication apps like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Workplace by Facebook.