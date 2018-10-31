SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 31, 2018–

iMerit, a digital data services company which trains algorithms in machine learning, computer vision and analytics, has been named to the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global list.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list is a mark of distinction for identifying promising global companies. Red Herring was among the first to recognize the potential of companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, Skype, Salesforce, YouTube, and eBay. The list is based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality and strategy.

Radha Ramaswami Basu, CEO, iMerit, said, “We are honored to be recognized by Red Herring for our work. We are creating the workforce of the future which can train AI algorithms and data analytics for a variety of applications in computer vision, e-commerce and finance. We focus on building strong solutions for our global customers who are going through rapid changes in their digital transformation.”

iMerit’s “humans in the loop” services are recognized globally. It works on the data that powers transformative technologies such as driverless cars, aerial image analysis, and cancer cell detection. iMerit has a unique for-profit social impact model which hires and trains people from under-resourced backgrounds to participate in the digital economy. 80 percent of iMerit’s team comes from impact backgrounds with over half being women.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe iMerit embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. iMerit should be proud of its accomplishment.”

iMerit works with customers to enrich and label their data to achieve the best results from their algorithms. iMerit’s work powers advanced algorithms in machine learning, computer vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. Our team of over 1,600 full time staff includes over 50% women. We work on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion. For more information, visit: www.imerit.net.

