One and a half months after Apple released the final version of iOS 12, it’s running on at least 60 percent of all iOS devices. That’s the latest statistic posted on the App Store support page, showing a 10 percent jump in iOS 12 uptake during a period when Google’s latest version of Android somehow remained at under 0.1 percent.

Apple’s and Google’s surveys of device usage were taken fairly close to one another, with Apple polling the iOS App Store on October 29 and Google collecting data over seven days ending October 26. As was the case for Apple’s prior update, the 60 percent iOS 12 adoption figure is across all iOS devices, with an even higher 63 percent rate for iOS devices introduced in the past four years. The gains came entirely at iOS 11’s expense: In each case, iOS 11 lost users to iOS 12, while the numbers of users on earlier iOS versions remained stable.

Google’s numbers oddly continue to show adoption growth in Android’s prior release, Oreo, which grew from 19.2 percent to 21.5 percent over a month’s time. That means Oreo is just ahead of Marshmallow, which is now at 21.3 percent, but still behind Nougat, which has 28.2 percent of the Android userbase. Meanwhile, Android Pie was previously unlisted on Google’s chart, indicating that it has “less than 0.1 percent distribution,” and remained unlisted again this month.

Sales of new hardware should help goose both companies’ numbers: Apple’s latest iPhones ship with iOS 12 preinstalled, and its new iPad Pros will do so as well next week. Google has commenced sales of Pixel 3 phones with Android Pie on board, but its upcoming Pixel Slate will run Chrome OS rather than Android Pie. The search giant has been offering Pie as a free download to Android users since early August, more than one month before Apple began offering iOS 12 to iOS users in mid-September.