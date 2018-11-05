Olloclip is expanding its lens offerings for mobile photographers with the new Pro Series and Intro Series attachments for smartphones.

The Pro Series targets enthusiast photographers, while the Intro Series targets casual smartphone photographers who want better quality photos.

Foothill Ranch, California-based Olloclip said the new lenses will let photographers change the field of view on their smartphone cameras.

The new Pro and Intro Series complete the Olloclip Connect X line designed to let smartphone users shoot wider and closer than with the built-in camera alone. All Olloclip Connect X lenses are compatible with the Multi-Device clip, iPhone X clip, and future iPhone attachment clips.

“Historically, Olloclip has offered lenses that enhance smartphone cameras at only one price point,” said Todd Williams, global sales director at Olloclip, in a statement. “Now, we’re excited to offer three series of lenses designed to provide a high-quality photograph at various price points that are accessible to everyone.”

The new Olloclip Pro Series consists of a Super Wide lens and a Telephoto lens. The Pro Super Wide lens provides a wider field of view with the least amount of distortion of any Olloclip wide-angle lens. The Pro Telephoto lens offers the same 2 times magnification as previous telephoto lenses but gathers more light for a brighter photograph.

Both lenses are available now with any of Olloclip’s lens attachment clips for $120, or individually for $100 each.

The new Olloclip Intro lens provides both a Wide Angle and Macro lens in one. With a slightly more spherical effect than the Essential Series Super Wide lens, the Intro Wide Angle lens is useful for selfies, group video chats, or just capturing a bigger picture with your smartphone camera.

The lens also unscrews to reveal a Macro lens that transforms any smartphone into a digital magnifier. The Intro lens will be available soon for holiday shopping with the current lineup of Olloclip lens attachment clips for $40, or $20 individually. Olloclip was founded in 2011.