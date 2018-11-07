Samsung today announced the introduction of the Media Control API for streaming video and content companies to create their own apps for Samsung smart televisions. Initial partners include Netflix, HBO Now, Spotify, and Hulu.

“Starting this December, we are releasing a new voice media control APIs so that content partners can leverage Bixby to create voice enabled TV applications,” said Samsung director of smart tv service business Pedro Frieitas.

The Bixby assistant has been rolled out for Samsung smart televisions over the course of the past year.

The news was announced today at the Samsung Developer Conference being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, alongside new features for the SmartThings IoT app, and the launch of the Bixby Developer Center for third-party developers to create voice apps with Bixby.

The Ambient Mode SDK was also announced today for developers to create experiences that flash on Smart TVs when they’re not in use. Ambient mode for Samsung smart televisions today can do things like display rotating art.

