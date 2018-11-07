Samsung said it has doubled the number of SmartThings, and it has also launched new tools to make developing for the Internet of Things platform.

Last year at the Samsung Developer Conference, SmartThings, Samsung Connect, and Artik were all combined into a single service called SmartThings Cloud.

Onstage today at SDC 2018, Jaeyeon Jung, vice president of engineering at Samsung, said that SmartThings is a way to make “our cities, homes, and cars smarter, and our lives easier.”

She said, “This market is poised for massive growth to more than $500 billion by 2021.”

But Samsung is trying to tie it all together in a SmartThings ecosystem, where partner devices are certified to work with each other and operate on a single, open cloud.

“With a single cloud and a single app, we have created a truly integrated IoT experience,” Jung said.

With the app, cloud, and developer applications programming interfaces (APIs), Samsung continues its efforts to make SmartThings your Internet of Things remote control. Samsung isn’t alone in this ambition.

Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant frequently laud new milestones this year in the number of WiFi-connected smart devices that you control with your voice. Both Alexa and Google Assistant can now control thousands of appliances. The Home app and Siri can also control the devices of a number of major smart home appliance makers including LifX lights and Ecobee smart plugs.

In August, Samsung introduced SmartThings WiFi, a mesh network system that also is also a SmartThings Hub. Samsung is working with Plume for the AI-based WiFi management.

“This innovative router uses AI to learn users’ patterns and optimizes performance in real time to deliver incredible coverage and speed throughout your smart home,” Jung said. “When you enter your house, and your phone automatically connects to SmartThings WiFi, the home is set to your preferences.”

You can remotely control your car via the SmartThings app in your phone. If you forget where your car is, you can flash the lights using the app, Jung said.

“A fierce market but Samsung does have the scale and looks now like some distinctive tools for SDK, RDK, cloud and hub connect,” said Patrick Moorhead, analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

The SmartThings experience has been expanded to TVs and the smart refrigerator. So you can get a notification that your food is done in the oven while you are watching TV.

Image Credit: Khari Johnson

Partners are joining in. Vodaphone’s V-Home system uses SmartThings to manage your security devices, from smoke detectors to alarms.

Korea Power Exchange uses SmartThings to help you manage your energy usage in the home. The SmartThings Device Kit enables onboarding to WiFi much easier, so developers don’t need their own cloud infrastructure. They can use SmartThings Cloud at no additional fees.

Samsung has started a Works With SmartThings program to certify that devices will work with the whole ecosystem.