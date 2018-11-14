VentureBeat is on the hunt for a passionate and consultative Account Executive to help sell big, custom campaigns and integrated marketing solutions to leading business and technology brands. This is about driving VentureBeat’s online, custom, and events business — already at the epicenter of the startup ecosystem and wider digital-tech revolution — to greater heights.

The role is at the heart of our organization: Advertising and sponsorship sales for VentureBeat’s website, events, and custom content marketing solutions ensure our success and continued growth. There’s a major growth opportunity here with huge market potential.

The position is located in San Francisco in our offices situated in the heart of the financial district but will require some travel.

Responsibilities:

Manage the full sales cycle from prospecting to close, selling VB’s suite of digital advertising products and event sponsorships

Fully understand and convey VB’s value proposition as well as relevant target clients

Sell to net new customers as well as upsell and manage renewals with existing customers

Build and maintain strong client relationships

Provide continual cross-departmental input in order to refine positioning and adapt to new market opportunities

Properly document and track all prospect and customer information in Salesforce.com

Provide weekly sales forecasts to leadership team

Meet assigned sales quotas

Qualifications:

4+ years of technology sales experience in a revenue closing role with proven attainment — strong preference given to those with familiarity with digital media landscape

Experience working with Salesforce.com or similar CRM

Experience attending and selling event sponsorships is a plus

Strong listening and presentation skills

Positive mental attitude with a willingness to learn and grow

College degree

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to lauren@venturebeat.com.