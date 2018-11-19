Digital Banking Industry Veteran Appointed to Kony’s Advisory Board

Kony, Inc., the leading and trusted digital applications and platform solutions company, today announced the appointment of Rilla Delorier to Kony’s Advisory Board, effective immediately. Delorier will join a distinguished group of advisory board members, including golf icon Ben Crenshaw, former Compaq CEO Michael Capellas, former Accenture COO Stephen Rohleder, mobile application CEO and software industry veteran David Sikora, and channel and business transformation leader Donna Troy.

Delorier is the executive vice president and corporate strategy officer for Umpqua Bank. In this role, Delorier oversees the company’s creative, product and technology teams to develop and implement strategies that move the company forward. Delorier is known for her ability to change organizations from the inside out and unlock growth by inspiring employees, delighting customers and transforming brands to stand for something meaningful in the marketplace.

Delorier has held several senior leadership roles at leading banks. Most recently Delorier led the Retail Line of Business at SunTrust, representing $2.7 billion in revenue, 9,500 employees, 1,400 branches and all digital channels. Previously she served as Suntrust’s chief marketing officer where she led an effort with the company’s human resource team to change the values, guiding principles and performance measures for the company. She also partnered with business leaders across SunTrust to transform their service offering and client experience.

Delorier obtained her MBA from Harvard Business School, and a B.S. in Marketing and Management from The University of Virginia. Delorier is a well-respected leader in the banking industry and has been repeatedly named to American Banker’s Top 25 most powerful women in banking.

“We are privileged to welcome Rilla to our Advisory Board,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “Rilla is an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of real-time knowledge, experience, and expertise in banking. The addition of an accomplished leader in digital banking to our board will provide invaluable insight and counsel as we extend the Kony DBX portfolio and value proposition.”

“Kony is an outstanding company with a vision to drive next generation, customer-centric financial solutions to the market,” said Delorier. “Like Umpqua, Kony is also committed to nurturing collaborative partnerships that bring to life innovative ideas that add true value to digital banking customers. I’m thrilled to join the advisory board and look forward to contributing to Kony’s ongoing success as a leading fintech provider.”

Kony has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for six consecutive years. The company is also been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

