IT leaders know technology is a business differentiator, and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) can be the foundation of a modern, cloud-like datacenter.

Gartner predicted that by 2020, 20 percent of business-critical applications that are currently deployed on three-tier IT infrastructure will be transitioned to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

This move comes at a time when IT is increasingly being asked to spend less time on infrastructure and more time (and budget) on application services that add business value. Despite a continuous stream of IT hardware and software enhancements, the infrastructure challenges faced by IT teams continue to rise. The IT infrastructure and virtualization software required to meet the needs of business is complex and expensive, and datacenter management has become painful. Far too much time and effort are focused on just keeping the lights on.

And so, IT departments are starting to leverage scale-out software-integrated infrastructure that applies a modular approach to compute, network, and storage on standard hardware. HCI combines common datacenter server hardware using locally attached storage devices, whether spinning disk or flash, with intelligent software leveraging distributed, horizontal building blocks under unified management. The configuration can completely replace legacy infrastructure consisting of separate servers, storage networks, and storage arrays.

Legacy infrastructure — with separate storage, storage networks, and servers — is clearly not well suited to meet the growing demands of enterprise applications or the fast pace of modern business. Plus, the silos created by traditional infrastructure have become a barrier to change and progress, adding complexity to every step, from ordering to deployment to management. New business initiatives require buy-in from multiple teams, and IT needs must be predicted three to five years in advance.

As most IT teams know, this involves a substantial amount of guesswork and is almost impossible to get right. In addition, vendor lock-in and increasing licensing costs are stretching budgets to the breaking point.

Enterprise IT teams today are turning to HCI as a way to deliver on-premises IT services with the speed and operational efficiency of public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). HCI lets organizations fully automate hybrid cloud architecture deployments, scaling both multitiered and distributed applications across different cloud environments, including AWS and GCP.

You can build your own appliances using common, off-the-shelf infrastructure: hardware, virtualization, and operating system; buy a packaged stack; or choose HCI-as-a-service, either on-premises or in a public cloud. But choosing the right approach can be tricky — and getting it wrong can get expensive.

