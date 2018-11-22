So you want to buy a Fitbit. You want multi-day battery life instead of the one-day nonsense the Apple Watch or some other smartwatch offers. And you want a good price.

Fitbit released three new devices over the past year: Fitbit Ionic ($300), Fitbit Versa ($200), and Fitbit Charge 3 ($150). Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and really the whole holiday shopping season is a great time to get one at a discounted rate.

So which Fitbit is right for you? I’ve used all three watches and I’m here to help you pick.

Fitbit Ionic: Best top of the line

If you want the best Fitbit and price isn’t really a concern, get the Fitbit Ionic. The Ionic is Fitbit’s first smartwatch, and while it was released in late 2017, it has all the bells and whistles you might want.

The Fitbit Ionic has better battery life than the smaller Fitbit Versa (five days promised versus four days), a better screen, and GPS built-in. On the flipside, it is bigger and bulkier, so keep that in mind if size is a concern.

The Fitbit Ionic gets discounted regularly to $200 (don’t ever pay more than that). That’s a good deal, but I wouldn’t recommend it at that price, unless it’s your first choice over all the other Fitbits. If you can get it for under $200, go for it.

Fitbit Versa: Best bang for buck

If you want the best Fitbit and you care about price, get the Fitbit Versa. The Versa is Fitbit’s second smartwatch, with very few concessions.

The Fitbit Versa still has great battery life (four days promised, though we’ve seen both more and less than that, depending on usage) and can still leverage your phone for GPS. It is smaller, but not at all in a bad way.

The Fitbit Versa gets discounted regularly to $150 (don’t ever pay more than that). That’s a good deal, and I would recommend it at that price. If you can get it for even less, don’t hesitate.

Fitbit Charge 3: Best battery life

If you want a Fitbit released this year, and don’t care about all the other features, get the Fitbit Charge 3. The Charge 3 is Fitbit’s fitness-tracker-but-not-quite-smartwatch (it doesn’t have access to all the apps that the Ionic and Versa do, but it gets the job done).

The Fitbit Charge 3 has excellent battery life (seven days promised, though you can get more or less depending on your usage). It is even smaller than its smartwatch siblings, and the screen is certainly not as good.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is the newest of the trio, but you should be able to find it discounted to $120 (don’t ever pay more than that). That’s a good deal, and if you don’t care about smartwatches, I would recommend it at that price.

Even cheaper: Under $100

In summary, you should first look at the Fitbit Versa. If you want something more, get the Ionic, and if something less, get the Charge 3. For something even less, read on.

For a double-digit price tag, get a Fitbit released before the company started entering the smartwatch space. So both the Ionic and Versa are out, since they’re the first in their respective series. If you just want a device that helps you stay fit, don’t worry — that’s exactly what Fitbit is all about, and you don’t need a smartwatch for that.

Look for the Fitbit Charge 2 (2016), Fitbit Flex 2 (2017), Fitbit Blaze (2016), Fitbit Alta (2016), or Fitbit Alta HR (2017). These are all regularly on sale, but even without a discount they can be found for under $100.

I would still recommend going with a new Fitbit. If all you care about is getting a cheap device, however, then either wait for a flash sale that will get you a price tag you’re comfortable with, or get an older Fitbit model.

Most Fitbits work with Android, iOS, and even Windows 10 out of the box. This means all you have to do is install the Fitbit app on your phone or PC, pair the two devices, and you’re good to go.