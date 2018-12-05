Intranet platform Akumina today announced a $7.5 million round to expand its software that helps mid-sized to large companies create modern intranet websites and boost employee productivity.

Customers include the Boston Red Sox, Whole Foods Markets, GlaxoSmithKline, Metlife, and the U.S. Department of Defense, the company said.

Rather than providing users with a basic set of links and resources to do their jobs, Akumina’s intranet platform provides personalized experiences based on your title, duties, and habits.

With Akumina, managers can assign tasks, handle budgetary matters, check their work schedule, and integrate with popular cloud and enterprise software services, like Office 365 products.

The funding will be used to grow several divisions of the company, from engineering to sales and marketing and research and development, Akumina president and CRO David Maffei told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Akumina is designed to make sense of the modern workplace, which tends to provide outdated intranet pages and scatter tools across a series of SaaS enterprise software, Maffei said.

“For most employees in medium and large enterprises around the world, you sort of show up to work and they give you a three-year- old laptop and an email address and tell you to go be productive and successful at your job,” Maffei said. “They’re probably using a Workday or PeopleSoft for their HR system. And then they’re using maybe Salesforce.com as their CRM system, and then they’re using Incur or something like that for time and expense, and so what the Akumina platform does is it allows enterprises to create a simple pane of glass entry point to all of this data and all this digital intelligence in one single swoop, either on a desktop or on a native mobile app.”

The $7.5 million funding round was led by Richard Berthy and RJB Investments, with participation from Avanade, through Accenture Ventures and Stage 1 Ventures. Berthy will chair the board at Akumina.

Both Stage One and Avanade, a professional IT services company focused on the Microsoft stack, are strategic investors.

Akumina currently employs 100 employees. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire and has additional offices in Columbus, Ohio and Bellevue, Washington.