Although stories about hackers infiltrating the servers of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies tend to dominate the headlines, hackers are just as interested (if not more interested) in breaking into personal computers and smartphones.

With just a few lines of code, cyber thieves can access everything from your browsing history to your banking information from across the globe, and a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is your first and most important line of defense against these digital intrusions.

But not all VPNs are created equal. Disconnect VPN is an award-winning service that offers unparalleled protection without inhibiting your browsing speed, and right now a Lifetime Premium Subscription is available for 90 percent off at just $49.

It immediately blocks any tracking requests from both local WiFi routers and third-party servers, and your Internet connection remains fully encrypted every time you log on.

You’ll be able to keep your data and browsing activity safe from both hackers and government entities — all while improving the battery life of your computer or smartphone. Compatible with everything from iOS and Android to Mac OS X and Windows platforms, this subscription can be used on up to three devices simultaneously, so you won’t have to worry about constantly logging in and out.

This VPN even lets you bypass those obnoxious content filters when you travel overseas — meaning you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite streaming content on sites like Netflix and Hulu.

Give yourself peace of mind every time you browse with a Lifetime Premium Subscription to Disconnect VPN for just $49 — 90 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.