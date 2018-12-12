Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list is a notoriously difficult task, but if you have a tech enthusiast in your life, look no further than this list of awesome gadgets — each of which is available for an additional 15 percent off its already-discounted price when you enter the coupon code MERRY15 at check-out.

1. Insta360 Nano S iPhone VR Camera

Retail: $239 | Today: $159.20 with code GREENMONDAY20

Your iPhone camera is already pretty impressive, but this surprisingly simple attachment takes things to an entirely new level — allowing you to effortlessly shoot 360-degree 4K video for everything from live-streaming to video chatting. This attachment is also by far the easiest way to quickly create sharable VR content for any medium.

2. Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector’s Edition

Retail: $149 | Today: $39.99 with code GREENMONDAY20

Finding the perfect drone is tricky, but if someone on your gift list is a Star Wars fan, these drones are a no-brainer. Available as an X-Wing fighter, an X1, or a 74-Z Speeder Bike, these dogfighting drones can engage in mid-air laser combat and execute impressive flips with the push of a button. They also come with a variety of speed settings so pilots of all skill levels can enjoy the fun.

3. Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit

Retail: $69.95 | Today: $31.20 with code GREENMONDAY20

If you or someone you know loves to pack light, check out these vacuum travel kits, which dramatically reduce the size of your luggage by up to 70 percent. These innovative tools remove air and compress your items when they’re placed in the provided reusable bags, and even prevent things like mildew and odors.

4. 1080p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera

Retail: $99.99 | Today: $27.99 with code GREENMONDAY20

Endoscopic cameras aren’t just for doctors. This intrepid camera can be used for everything from diagnosing engine trouble to finding that lost magnet behind the fridge, and it streams HD video directly to your smartphone for easy tracking. It also features an 8-way adjustable LED for added illumination.

5. KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location

Retail: $59.99 | Today: $31.99 with code GREENMONDAY20

Not being able to find your keys when you’re heading out the door is one of life’s more obnoxious frustrations, and this simple tool ensures that you’ll never have to endure such hardships ever again—thanks to Tile Smart technology that lets you track down up to ten keys from a locator map on your smartphone.