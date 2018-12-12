Powered by Kony DBX Engage, CUA unveils its new chat app – the first app in Australia to allow users to select a personal banker

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 12, 2018–

Kony, Inc., a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that CUA, Australia’s largest credit union, has launched its new chat app powered by Kony DBX Engage called iM CUA, the first app in Australia to allow users to select a personal banker to assist with their banking and insurance needs. iM CUA was rolled out across compatible Apple and Android devices just in time for Christmas and Australia’s summer holiday season. The iM CUA app also won the Finder Award for “Best Online Customer Service 2018”. The Finder Award recognizes the best online customer service in Australia, encompassing chat, email, social and other digital platforms.

“This app is a great option for members wanting to avoid queuing at a branch or waiting on the phone to chat to someone about their banking or insurance in the frantic weeks leading up to the festive season,” said CUA’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Goudswaard. “For those members heading away on holidays, whether it’s within Australia or overseas, they can have peace of mind they’ll be able to chat to a CUA personal banker from wherever they are – whether they’re lazing on the beach, camping with the kids or jetting off to Hawaii. And once you’re set up, iM CUA is a convenient option at any time of the year.”

What differentiates iM CUA from other instant messaging apps in the financial industry is the ability for members to select their own personal banker who gets to know them and supports them with their banking and insurance requirements every time they use the app.

“iM CUA is different to other banks that have chat-based apps, in that it’s the only app in Australia where you know you are chatting to the same personal banker every time you log on – they get to know you and you can build a more personal connection,” said Mr Goudswaard. “It offers the convenience of modern technology with a distinctly human touch.”

“As banks and credits unions race to deliver innovative digital banking services, many are looking for unique ways to maintain the personal relationships their customers and members value,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president and general manager, Kony DBX. “Based on the overwhelmingly positive Net Promoter Scores that CUA has received from its initial 2,500 users during the pilot phase, the iM CUA app is proving to be a powerful way to achieve this goal.”

The iM CUA app is the member-owned organization’s first initiative delivered from CUA’s collaboration with Pivotus Inc., an international collaboration with leading banking providers including Umpqua Bank and the Netherland’s de Volksbank.

In October, Kony acquired Pivotus Inc. from Umpqua Holding Company. Kony is also the provider of CUA’s new mobile banking platform. The alignment of the two CUA partner organizations could potentially pave the way for exciting opportunities around integrating CUA’s mobile banking and iM CUA apps in the future.

Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.

Kony serves financial services companies around the world, including banks of all sizes, credit unions and insurance companies. Some of the new customers that recently partnered with Kony to accelerate their digital transformation include banks and credit unions located around the globe.

Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

RESOURCES:

CUA Member testimonial – Dianne Jolley – CUA takes personalised banking to Antarctica:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUxJxF4TRiADu2IM2M-7mrUUk_Bs_TKxP

About CUA

CUA is Australia’s largest credit union, contributing to the financial wellbeing of more than 515,000 Australians through our banking, insurance and health insurance offers. As a mutual, we were created by members for members and we care for them through the changes and challenges in their lives. Our growth and success enable us to reinvest in our business, deepen our relationships with members and build stronger communities. Visit www.cua.com.au

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation – without compromising what’s critical.

For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

