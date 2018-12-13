Apple’s notoriously wonderful gadgets seem to be getting increasingly sleek, and thinner and thinner, which in most ways is a positive development. More power gets packed into increasingly mobile devices that take up less room in our bags, and we’re able to grab our coveted Apple products and take them with us on the go without much hassle.

One area in which this constant technological evolution can be seen to have a negative impact, however, is device connectivity — especially when it comes to charging — and any true Apple fan knows how difficult it can be to navigate through a sea of charging adapters and dongles that only serve to complicate life and add unnecessary clutter.

The iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is the world’s first and only wireless station that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, and it’s currently available for over 65 percent off at just $37 when you use code MERRY15 at checkout.

It would be easy to assume that such a versatile charging station would inevitably be a desk-cluttering eyesore, but this sleek charging station breaks the rules by offering a truly minimalist and modern design that fits in with any decor.

You’ll be able to eliminate the number of obnoxious charging cables you have to deal with on a regular basis and charge all of your devices at once on a single, streamlined interface.

It can stay on your nightstand or be taken with you on the go thanks to its compact build, and you’ll be able to charge your devices even faster than you would with a traditional wall socket thanks to Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charging Technology.

Whether you’re looking to reduce clutter in your own life or give that Apple fanatic on your list the perfect gift this holiday season, the iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has you covered for just $37 — over 65 percent off its usual price when you use code MERRY15 at checkout.