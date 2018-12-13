In a bid to help the growing internet population in India shop online, Google has announced it’s bringing Google Shopping to the country from today.

Google Shopping is designed to help users find the right product and the retailers that are selling it. It then compares prices to uncover the best deal, and users can also track price drops and make queries in Hindi (in addition to English).

The arrival of Google Shopping, as is the case with other Google services, could threaten existing businesses that have emerged over the years to solve a similar problem. Several news outlets in India, for instance, offer product comparison sections on their websites and earn a cut each time their readers buy a product.

But in the grand scheme of things, the feature is likely to benefit millions of users, many of whom have recently come online for the first time. According to Google, two-thirds of the internet population in India has never bought anything online. Additionally, most small and medium-sized businesses don’t have an online presence in the country.

“There clearly exists a huge opportunity for retailers to surface their merchandise to the millions of online consumers,” Surojit Chatterjee, vice president of product management at Google Shopping, wrote in a blog post. The shopping portal lists products in various categories, including apparel, electronics, books, and home decor.

Customers can access the shopping search experience by visiting Google’s dedicated webpage or by navigating to the Shopping tab in Google Search. The company says it is also making a progressive web app that would work on entry-level handsets. Additionally, Google Lens users can use the feature with a new Style Search option in the app.

With Amazon increasingly expanding its product search business and giving Google a run for its money, it’s natural that Google is bringing its Shopping product, which is available in about three dozen markets, to more consumers.