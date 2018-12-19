There’s a lot of money in robotics. The industrial machines market is forecast to be worth $41.23 billion by 2020, according to Grand View Research, with startups like GreyOrange and RightHand leading the charge. But they’re not the only game in town.

Los Angeles firm Elementary Robotics today announced that it’s raised $3.6 million in seed financing led by Fika Ventures and Fathom Capital, with participation from a bevy of new investors including Toyota AI Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, Riot.vc, Osage University Partners, and Stage Venture Partners. It’s the company’s second round following a pre-seed investment in October 2017, and will see Fika’s Eva Ho join Arye Barnehama, Elementary’s cofounder and CEO, and Idealab’s Bill Gross on the company’s board.

Barnehama — who previously built and sold Melon, a wearable technology, to DAQRI, an industrial AR startup that’s gone onto raise $275 million, and who led DAQRI’s hardware and design department — wasn’t willing to reveal much about Elementary Robotics’ product lineup just yet. But he believes that it’s positioned to become the “world leader” in next-generation assistive robotics, in part because of a proprietary vision stack with a lower bill of materials than many competing systems.

“[Our autonomous machinees] will be lower-cost, human-safe, and driven by software innovations, such as machine learning, AI, and computer vision,” he said.

The plan is to offer a “full stack” robotic solution, from motor controls to an API that “enables machine learning from the ground up.” Barnehama says the company’s robots can learn to “easily” perform repetitive tasks and leverage a combination of RGB cameras, depth sensors, and AI to “perceive the world,” allowing them to learn from processes they observe.

Elementary Robotics certainly has the talent to deliver on that vision. It counts graduates and employees from JPL, Caltech, Qualcomm, and ArtCenter among its staff, all of whom are working on “cutting-edge” robotic systems that’ll one day augment human workers by performing a range of complex chores.

“We launched the first call with TRI’s mobile manipulation team to give talented entrepreneurs a nudge in both direction and capital to make assistive robots more useful, safe, and affordable” Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota AI Ventures, said in a statement. “Arye and the Elementary Robotics team share our commitment to improving the quality of human life through AI and robotics. They have the talent, expertise, and vision to deliver on that commitment.”

With any luck, Elementary Robotics will succeed where Bosch’s shuttered robot spinoff Mayfield Robotics and Honda’s canceled Asimo program failed — and perhaps capture some of the $900 million venture capital committed to industrial and personal robotics startups two years ago.