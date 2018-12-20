Google has provided further details on its plans to sunset the consumer version of Google+.

The internet giant has revealed that all Google+ APIs and integrations will be closed down permanently on March 7, 2019. However, the closure will be a gradual process kicking off on January 28, meaning that developers (and thus users of their apps) will likely begin to encounter issues from that point on.

This will also include the Google+ Sign-in system, which will also be fully shuttered from March 7, and Google is recommending that developers migrate their in-app authentication to the main Google Sign-in incarnation by the end of January.

And this will also impact all web and mobile app integrations, including plugins, +1 buttons, and share buttons which will cease working on that date.

Road to ruin

By way of a quick recap, Google launched Google+ way back in 2011 with the intention of unseating Facebook. However, that never quite happened, and the company announced back in October that it was killing Google+ after a major security vulnerability was found. The original intention was to shutter Google+ in August, 2019, however earlier this month another security issue emerged that potentially impacted 52.5 million users, forcing the company to bring the closure date forward to April.

Google had already revealed that the Google+ APIs would be shuttering within 90 days, but now developers have a concrete date to work toward to ensure that all the relevant Google+ code is removed from their websites and apps.

March is going to be a busy month for Google, as it is pulling the plug on a number of properties that month, including messaging app Allo, its popular email app Inbox, and the Goo.gl URL shortener.

From what we can tell, Google+ will still exist for consumers until April, but with all backend functionality dead, it probably won’t make for a very lively experience. And it’s worth noting here that Google+ will continue to live on in the enterprise as part of G Suite.