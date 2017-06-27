Facebook, the social network created in a Harvard University dorm room in 2004, now has more than 2 billion users around the world. The achievement was announced today in a Facebook post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to his 92 million followers.

For context, the U.S. Census Population Clock says there are about 7.4 billion people in the world. Since the launch of Facebook, the company has come to acquire WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus, and created products like Facebook Messenger, which also attracts more than a billion monthly active users.

The list of platforms in the world that have exceeded 2 billion monthly active users isn’t very long, but last month the Android operating system passed 2 billion monthly active devices.

In its latest quarter earnings report (May 2017), Facebook shared it had 1.94 billion monthly active users. Of those, 1.28 billion were daily active users, or 66 percent of the monthly count.

Last year, the social network set two big user count milestones. In July 2016, Facebook passed 1 billion mobile daily active users. In November 2016, the service passed 1 billion mobile-only monthly users. No matter how you slice Facebook’s 2 billion monthly active users (daily, mobile, mobile monthly, mobile-only), there’s 1 billion of them.

In honor of the occasion, Facebook is making personalized videos for users, which can be seen by visiting your News Feed or at facebook.com/goodaddsup.