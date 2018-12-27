Machine learning algorithms are crafty sons of guns. They’ve not only composed memorable (if not entirely coherent) holiday tunes and written lyrics, but produced artwork that’s convincingly humanlike. Now, Janelle Shane, an artificial intelligence (AI) research scientist and author of the blog AI Weirdness, has tapped them to undertake a task of greater import: naming fireworks.

In a blog post this week spotted by Ars Technica — the most recent in a series, following posts about AI systems that have learned to name cookies and Pokémon — Shane detailed a neural network trained on thousands of names from vuurwerkbieb.nl. Said names — 3,000 in all — were collated in a database she received from a reader in the Netherlands.

Shane chose textgenrnn, an open source module on top of Google’s TensorFlow machine learning framework and the high-level neural networks API Keras, as her algorithm of choice. And after feeding it the aforementioned corpa, she got it to generate names ranging from the plausible to the laughably absurd.

As Shane explains: “Without any direction from me, and without any prior knowledge of the words and what they mean (or even that they ARE words; they might be knitting patterns), the neural network … produces its best imitation.”

Here’s a partial list:

Happiness Rockets

Gold Mini wow

Flaming Thundersplont Box

Crackling Shapes

Bright Blue Stoppers

Soundd Box

Red flashing cake

Machine Blinking Display

Code Rumble

Smile Rockets

Extreme maxied whistling

None Star Thunder

Excellent Rain

What Crackling 16

Silver Pirate Counters

Pronk XL

B2B Torch All-Dang

Shark Whistler

1 Darner Box

Far Exploring Palm

Black Moo

Sheeperstrike

Senior Fountain

Just Timmy

Hurricane Said Bang

Shaming Bulls

Big Doo Cake

Spent on the Bun

Stragfalmed

Medium mushing box

Green Event Shorts

I just looked

Definite Box

Into Eggs

Oh Fountain

Event Badger One Assortiment

Sneaking Veet Box 3

Black Hall is released

Golden Strink is 4x

Original Cat Pix Budget 2 Boom

“In this case, its best imitation of fireworks sounds a lot like, well, an artificial intelligence trying to imitate fireworks names,” she wrote. “Some of its fireworks sound more like they’re from the post-human era where machines dimly remember what humans were like, and celebrate them with commemorative explosions.”

Shane’s reserved the full list of AI-generated firework names for her email list, which you’ll find here. She warns that some of them might be considered “PG-13.”