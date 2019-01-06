If the late 2018 deal that brought Apple Music to Amazon Echo speakers wasn’t surprising enough, Samsung today announced a similar partnership with Apple for 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TVs: support for iTunes movies, iTunes TV shows, and AirPlay 2 will be coming in spring 2019.

The deal is all but unprecedented for Apple, which has historically restricted playback of iTunes videos solely to its own devices, including Apple TVs, iPods, iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with no support for competing media players such as Roku, or various smart TV platforms. That said, PCs running iTunes have been able to play iTunes videos, and the company has allowed third-parties to license both AirPlay and AirPlay 2 for years.

According to Samsung, a firmware update to 2018 Smart TVs will add a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 will become available on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries around the world.

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs,” said Apple Internet Software and Services SVP Eddy Cue, “so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home.”

In addition to playing a user’s existing iTunes library, the new app will include Apple’s iTunes Store, so customers can buy and rent content, notably including 4K HDR videos that previously could only be streamed on the Apple TV 4K. Apple will integrate the app “seamlessly” with Samsung’s Universal Guide, Bixby, and Search, while AirPlay 2 will let Apple devices stream not only audio but also videos, photos, and other content — possibly screen mirroring — directly to Samsung’s TVs.

Apple’s relationship with Samsung has been contentious in the past, notably due to longstanding allegations that the larger Samsung company was cloning iPhone and iPad design elements while its smaller business units supplied the same devices’ key components. However, Apple continued to rely upon Samsung for parts including OLED screens, and the companies settled their seven-year legal dispute in 2018.

It remains to be seen whether Apple is giving Samsung a leg up on other smart TV rivals, or whether iTunes video apps and AirPlay 2 support will make even more appearances on competing devices at CES this week. The Spring 2019 timeline gives Apple the opportunity to strike additional deals ahead of the official debut of its video streaming service, which is expected to be announced at or around the 2019 SXSW event in March, and will need as many potential viewers as possible.